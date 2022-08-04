MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022

The Washington Nationals will take their show on the road to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the first of a four-game series Thursday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Washington Nationals own baseball’s worst record at 36-70, 21 games out of a playoff spot. Fans are beginning to look to the future, as minor leaguers have begun making their way to the big leagues.

Philadelphia added to their club this deadline, and at 56-48, they are currently in the final Wild Card spot. Injuries have hampered this team, but still, Philadelphia has found themselves in the middle of contention.

Here are the Nationals-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-108)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-113)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Washington is playing out the string here in 2022, but there are still some interesting things going on here. Joey Menses, who spent ten seasons in the minors, hit his first career home run on Tuesday. Other young players are getting their first extended time in the big leagues. Lane Thomas has launched 10 home runs in 91 games, and Luis Garcia is hitting .293 in his 53 games. Yadiel Hernandez, who is now one of the longest-tenured Nationals, is hitting .270 with eight home runs. As a team, Washington is tied for 11th in the league with a .247 batting average. After trading Juan Soto and Josh Bell, the two main power sources, the Nationals’ third-least home run total is only bound to get worse.

Paolo Espino is this afternoon’s starting pitcher and will take a 3.78 ERA to the mound with him. Espino has started nine of his 29 appearances, and owns a 4.95 ERA in those nine starts. Espino is better on the road, with a 3.38 ERA in games away from Washington. Espino’s curveball spin rate is ridiculous, ranking in the 97th percentile. In addition, Espino has impeccable control, with a 4.7% walk rate, ranking in the 93rd percentile. Washington’s bullpen ranks 25th in baseball with a 4.23 ERA. Carl Edwards has been a solid option, with a 3.08 ERA in his 33 appearances. Closer Tanner Rainey has been great, the flamethrower owns a 3.30 ERA with 12 saves.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

New addition Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for Philadelphia in this one. Syndergaard is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA, including a 3.63 ERA in his last seven games. Batters have hit a measly .179 against Syndergaard’s sinker, which averages 94 mph. Philadelphia’s bullpen has been shaky, ranking 20th in the league with a 4.04 ERA. David Robertson, whose first tenure as a Phillie was ruined by arm issues, is back with the club, and pitched a scoreless ninth and earned a save last night. Brad Hand, Connor Brogdon, and Seranthony Dominguez have been phenomenal, with sub 2.00 ERAs on the season. Corey Knebel (12 saves) and Robertson form a dominant backend of the bullpen.

Offense has not been an issue for Philadelphia this season, as the team has slugged 132 home runs, seventh in the league. Kyle Schwarber has been the main power threat, with 33 home runs on the season. Rhys Hoskins has added 20 of his own, including seven in his last 30 games. Alec Bohm has rebounded from his early-career struggles to hit a team-leading .296 this season, adding seven home runs and 16 doubles. Philadelphia’s .247 batting average is tied for 11th in baseball.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This one should be a no-brainer.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -1.5 (-113), over 9 (-105)