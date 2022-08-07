MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022

The Washington Nationals will look to avoid the four-game sweep as they finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Phillies blasted the Nationals 11-5 on Saturday. Things started hot early when Rhys Hoskins skyrocketed a fly ball over seats in left field. It was his third home run of the series, and the 22nd of the season, giving Philadelphia an early 1-0 lead. Then, Matt Vierling came up to bat with two on and lifted a monster shot into the left-field corner. The three-run bomb was his fourth of the year, giving the Phillies a 4-0 cushion. However, there was more damage to come, as Bryson Scott clipped an RBI double to drive in two, making it 6-0 Phillies. Philadelphia led 9-4 heading into the sixth inning when J.T. Realmuto approached the plate. Next, Realmuto chucked a shot into right-center field. It was his 12th home run of 2022, giving the Phillies a commanding 11-4 lead.

The Nationals hope to avoid the sweep, sending Cory Abbot to the mound. Abbot is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He tossed five scoreless innings in the last time out, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Alternatively, the Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound. Nola is 7-8 with a 3.25 ERA. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits with eight strikeouts. Nola is 0-1 with a 1.72 ERA over two starts against the Nats this season and hopes his luck will change today.

Here are the Nationals-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+134)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-162)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Who is left for the Nationals after trading Juan Soto and Josh Bell? Nelson Cruz and Luke Voit are the lone threats in the lineup. Specifically, Cruz is batting .231 with eight home runs, 52 RBIs, and 42 runs. He is batting .200 (2 for 10) with a run in August. Additionally, Cruz is batting .130 (3 for 23) with an RBI and four runs through seven games against the Phillies. Voit is batting .227 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 39 runs. Also, he is batting .333 (4 for 12) with two RBIs and two runs in August. Voit is also 4 for 10 against the Phillies.

The Nationals retain some of the punch they had before they traded their two stars. Significantly, Washington is averaging four runs per game in August. It has not gone well from the other side, allowing 6.67 runs per game to opposing hitters.

The Nationals will cover the spread if their pitching can avoid allowing the Phillies to jump on them early. Subsequently, it involves preventing Hoskins from hitting another home run. The Nats also need Cruz and Voit to contribute.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Imagine how good this Phillies’ lineup will be when Bryce Harper returns. He is still out with an injury and the lineup keeps raking. The Phillies are averaging 5.4 runs per game in August. Conversely, they have allowed 4.1 runs per game. The pattern might not be sustainable, but they are winning games and scoring runs,

Hoskins is batting .252 with 23 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 59 runs. Additionally, he is batting .267 with three home runs, four RBIs, and six runs in August. Hoskins is batting a whopping .444 (4 for 9) with three home runs, four RBIs, and five runs in this series with Washington. Realmuto is batting .265 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 51 runs. Also, he is batting .278 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs. Realmuto is batting .455 with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs over three games against the Nats in this series.

Philadelphia has excelled despite not having Harper, and dealing with a struggling Kyle Schwarber in the lineup. Schwarber has two hits in the series (one a home run) but has also whiffed five times.

The Phillies will cover the spread Hoskins, Realmuto, and Schwarber all produce efficiently. Likewise, a strong start would help Nola, who has had no run support in his battles against the Nationals. A combination of these factors guarantees a win.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies can sweep this series and are already 9-2 against the Nationals this season. Thus, it is a strain of dominance that has replicated itself in every game. The Phillies are battling for a playoff spot and will take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself. The Nationals are a terrible team, and the Phillies will once again pounce. Consequently, expect more of the same as the Phillies strike early and then use their pitching to take down the Nationals.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-162)