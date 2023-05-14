The Texas Rangers (24-15) visit the Oakland Athletics (9-32) for the final game of a four game set Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Nathan Eovaldi was dominant in Rangers 4-0 win in game one of this series. Eovaldi pitched into the ninth inning and came one out away away from a complete game shutout. He struck out 12 batters in the game and allowed just three hits. Marcus Semien hit a home run in the game for the Rangers and Will Smith picked up his seventh save of the season. Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker were the only Athletics to get hits in the game.

Game two was back and forth all game. For every run scored, the other team always had an answer. After nine inning, the game was tied at five. The Rangers scored two runs in the top of the 10th after a pair of singles, but the Athletics had an answer. Ruiz singled home a run to bring the Athletics within a run and then Rooker stepped up to the plate. He launched his 11th home run of the season to walk it off for the Athletics in the bottom of the 10th.

Game three was another strong pitching performance from a Texas starting pitcher. Jon Gray went eight innings, struck out five and allowed just three hits in the 5-0 shutout win for the Rangers. Nathaniel Lowe hit his fifth home run of the season and Ezequiel Duran did the same to propel the Rangers to victory.

The pitching matchup for Sunday is Andrew Heaney against Drew Rucinski.

Here are the Rangers-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Athletics Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+108)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are fifth in the MLB in batting average. As a team, they hit .266 and their .782 OPS is fourth in the MLB. Texas hits the ball, and they hit the ball hard. They will have a great chance to put up a lot of runs as they face Rucinski on Sunday. Rucinski has given up 21 hits through 14 1/3 innings this season. He also has more walks than strikeouts. With a WHIP of 2.09, Rucinski allows a lot of baserunners. The Rangers hit .328 with runners in scoring position this season and Rucisnki will allow runners to reach. If the Rangers can continue hitting well with runners on second or third base, they will win this game with ease.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland will be facing Heaney for the second time this season. They did not hit him very well the first time around, but since they have faced him already, they will have a better idea of the kind of game plan he is using this season. The Athletics hit much better off left-handed pitching, as well. Oakland will need to put together a few hits, but they might be able to keep this game close if they can hit the ball around.

Oakland has actually hit the 11th most home runs in the MLB. Although they have been struggling in a major way this season, they do showcase some power. Heaney has given up eight home runs which is tied for the 14th most of any starting pitcher. If the Athletics can take advantage of some of Heaney’s mistakes over the plate, they will cover this spread.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

When it comes to games involving Oakland, your best bet is to go agaisnt them. They have the worst pitching staff in the MLB and with Rucinski on the mound in this game, Oakland is bound to lose. Expect the Rangers to win this game comfortably.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+108), Over 9 (-110)