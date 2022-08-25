The Colorado Rockies take on the New York Mets. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Mets prediction and pick.

Ryan Feltner goes to the hill for the Rockies, while Jacob deGrom starts for the Mets.

Ryan Feltner made only one start before May 25 this year. Then he didn’t pitch from June 27 through July 28 due to an injury. He returned to the Rockies’ rotation on July 29. He had struggled in most of his starts since his return, but in his most recent start on Aug. 20, he limited the Giants to one run in six innings. His ERA is 5.88 for the year, but he sure didn’t pitch like a six-run-ERA pitcher against San Francisco last weekend. The Rockies were just crushed by the Texas Rangers, but Feltner did not pitch in that series. He could be Colorado’s best bet against the heavily-favored Mets.

Jacob deGrom looks like Jacob deGrom. The velocity and power are there. The command on the mound has not slipped. DeGrom has posted a 2.31 ERA in four starts since returning from injury. In 23 1/3 innings, he has given up only six earned runs. The eye-popping numbers for deGrom: only one walk and one home run allowed, against 37 strikeouts. To throw 100 miles per hour and walk practically no one is astounding. It shows how much control and precision deGrom regularly displays when he gets the ball from Buck Showalter. DeGrom looks like an ace and pitches like an ace, everything the Mets could have hoped for upon his return.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mets Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+140)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-170)

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

Ryan Feltner pitched really well in his last start against the Giants. The Mets have been struggling as a team in recent weeks, particularly at the plate. Feltner might sneak up on the Mets and catch them at the right time. One has to remember that the Mets are notorious for not giving deGrom good run support. Stranger things have happened in baseball.

Another reminder: The Rockies covering the spread means they could lose 3-2, which sets up as a very realistic outcome here. When a team gets embarrassed the way Colorado was on Wednesday in a 16-4 loss to the Rangers, that team — even if it’s a bad team — will often play with pride and intensity the next day.

Why The Mets Could Cover the Spread

Ryan Feltner versus Jacob deGrom. That’s one reason. Another: The Mets are mad after losing multiple games to the Yankees and watching their lead in the National League East get sliced to just 1.5 games by the hard-charging Braves. Another reason the Mets will win big: They not only had a day off on Wednesday, but didn’t have to travel since they played the Yankees in the Bronx on Tuesday. The Mets needed some rest. They didn’t have to travel. They have the pitching matchup. They’re mad.

The Mets know that with the Braves playing the Cardinals this weekend, it’s a great time to build back their division lead. That process starts Thursday night.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick

There’s a reason — or rather, several reasons — why the Mets are a -400 moneyline favorite in this game. You don’t see -400 pregame moneylines very often in Major League Baseball betting, but this is one. If ever there was a time to hunt for a price and a larger margin of victory, Mets -2.5 is a good play.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5