The Kansas City Royals (12-30) take on the San Diego Padres (19-22) Monday night! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Padres prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game, as well.

The Royals were just swept by the Milwaukee Brewers and are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. Kansas City has just one series win on the season and that came against the Chicago White Sox. The Royals are led by Salvador Perez in batting average (.301), home runs (9) and RBI (23). Perez has been playing extremely well, but the rest of the team struggles at the plate. Bobby Witt Jr. is tied for 6th in stolen bases across the entire MLB with 12.

The Padres are having a disappointing season this year. Everyone expected them to be above .500 and be challenging for an NL West title. Many even predicted the Padres to go to the World Series. However, they sit third in the NL West and currently own a five game losing streak. Fernando Tatis Jr. has quickly made an impact in their lineup, but no other hitter is batting above .265. Juan Soto leads the Padres in home runs with seven while Xander Bogaerts has 4o hits on the season.

The starting pitchers in this game will be Brad Keller and Michael Wacha.

Here are the Royals-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Padres Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-104)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City will need to score some runs to win this game. They can not expect Keller to keep the Padres to below four runs. Michael Wacha does not strike out many batters, so the Royals will get plenty of pitches to hit in this game. As long as Kansas City can take advantage of those pitches over the heart of the plate, they will cover this spread. Perez, Witt, Vinne Pasquatino and M.J Melendez will need to step up big-time if the Royals want to find a way to win this game, or at least keep it close.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Royals as a team are allowing opponents to hit . 264 off them. The Padres are struggling at the plate, but they should be able to raise their season average against the Royals. Not only that, but the Padres should get on base plenty. Brad Keller has a 1.76 WHIP this season and that includes 32 walks in 39 2/3 innings. San Diego needs to force Keller into the zone in this game. He has walked at least four in his last five starts. If San Diego refrains from chasing pitches and forces Keller to throw strikes, they will cover this spread.

Final Royals-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Royals have the second worst record in the MLB. They are beginning to be on the same level as the Oakland Atheltics. The smart bet here would be taking any bet against the Royals. With that in mind, expect the Padres to win and cover the spread and scoer a lot of runs against a bad Royals team.

Final Royals-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-115), Over 9 (-110)