The Buffalo Bills are still fighting for the division crown after a historic 21-point comeback against the New England Patriots in Week 15. And Buffalo could receive a boost with the addition of a veteran defender who was discarded by an AFC East foe.

The Miami Dolphins released Matthew Judon after the team was eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15. The Bills brought the four-time Pro Bowler in for a meeting, and Buffalo intends to sign him to the practice squad, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miami entered full evaluation mode after an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa, deciding to move forward with Quinn Ewers. The seventh-round rookie will make his first start against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Can Matthew Judon help the Bills’ playoff push?

Judon’s release was overshadowed by the Tagovailoa decision. The Dolphins signed Judon to a one-year, $6 million deal over the offseason. He had just 19 total tackles (nine solo) and one pass defended in 13 games with Miami. Judon did not register a sack with the Dolphins.

Article Continues Below

However, the 10th-year veteran was productive with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. Judon recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and five defended passes in 17 games with Atlanta. Prior to his one-year stint with the Falcons, Judon had a highly successful run with the New England Patriots.

Now in his age-33 season, Judon is unlikely to reach the lofty heights he hit when he made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2022. But the Bills will take whatever defensive help they can get as they make their playoff push.

Buffalo has the league’s 30th-ranked rushing defense. The team allows 143.1 yards per game on the ground. And the Bills have had issues pressuring opposing quarterbacks. They’re 17th in the NFL with 31 sacks through 14 games.

Buffalo heads to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 16. The Bills’ defense should get Christian Benford back for Sunday’s matchup. The fourth-year corner returned to practice after missing the Patriots game.