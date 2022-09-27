MLB Odds: Royals vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Kansas City Royals (63-90) will face off against the Detroit Tigers (60-92) in an AL Central matchup on Tuesday. Zach Greinke (4-9) is projected to pitch for the Royals, while Joey Wentz (2-2) will take the bump for the Tigers. First pitch is slated for 6:40 ET. Here we continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Tigers prediction and pick.

Kansas City Royals starter Zach Greinke will be the pitcher for the away team tonight coming off an uncharacteristic poor home start. Greinke lasted 5.1 innings but gave up 4 runs on 10 hits in the Royals’ win over the Twins last week. He did not factor into the decision. Greinke has finally seen Father Time knocking at the door this season as he is on pace for his first season without 100 strikeouts since 2006. That being said, Greinke hasn’t been bad this year – just not his usual self. In 24 games started Greinke holds a 4-9 record to go along with a 4.21 ERA. Greinke started one other game against the Tigers this year, not factoring into the decision despite giving up just 2 runs across 5.1 innings.

On the other side for the Tigers, rookie Joey Wentz will take the mound. Wentz has compiled a solid rookie season for Detroit. The southpaw has thrown just 23 innings thus far but has compiled a 2-2 record. Wentz holds a 3.13 ERA and has struck out 19 batters since being called up from Triple-A. The former top prospect and first-round pick has had some rough injury luck in his career but has turned some heads with his play after being called up earlier this month. In his last start, Wentz picked up the win for Detroit on the back of a 5 2/3 inning shutout performance against the Orioles.

Here are the Royals-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+164)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City Royals is just 63-89 as the Royals have put together yet another lackluster season. Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Royals don’t have a ton left to play for as they creep closer to the end of the MLB season. Despite their lack of postseason hopes, the Royals have shown no signs of giving up. Kansas City has been formidable of late – winning 6 of their last 10 games.

The Royals offense is led by rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. The former top prospect had lofty expectations coming into the season and responded with a solid, albeit unspectacular debut campaign. In 142 games this year, Witt Jr. hit .257 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI.

While his batting average leads the team, it was his power/speed combination that has Royals fans excited. At just 22 years old Witt Jr. compiled a 20 HR/ 20 Stolen Base season. The speedster swiped 28 bases this year – good for 6th in the MLB. As one of the few game-changing players in tonight’s game, Witt Jr. is someone worth keeping in mind when making a Royals-Tigers prediction.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Similarly to their opponents tonight, Detroit has had a lackluster 2022 campaign. The Tigers have the 4th worst record in baseball coming into Tuesday’s game and are competing with the Royals for the worst record in the American League Central. However, they too have shown no signs of giving up as the season comes to a close. Just like the Royals, the Tigers are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Most concerning for the Tigers is their offense. Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the league by a sizable margin. Their offense has been, to put it bluntly, abysmal. Prized off-season acquisition Javy Baez leads the team in every offensive category. For the season Baez is hitting .241 to go along with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs.

An under-the-radar name to look out for when making a pick and looking at player props is Harold Castro. The Tigers 1st Baseman has been the best contact hitter on the team when available – sporting a .271 average in limited appearances. Castro is coming off a pair of 3 hit performances in both of Detroit’s wins over the White Sox last weekend.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick

While Kansas City leads the season series 9-6, Detroit seemingly owns the pitching advantage in this one. Wentz has been excellent since being called up to the starting rotation. In contrast, Greinke has been absolutely brutal on the road this year – going 0-7 with a 6.36 ERA. If you’re looking for a play on the line, Detroit seems like a solid bet getting +1.5. Don’t be afraid to sprinkle the over as well. Greinke has helped over betters cash in five consecutive road starts against sub .500 teams.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-110)