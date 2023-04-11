The Detroit Tigers travel north of the border to begin a three game set with the Toronto Blue Jays. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Tigers have won just two of their first nine games this season. They were swept by the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, but they did take two of three from the Houston Astros. Matt Manning will get the start for Detroit Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays have started the season 6-4. They took three out of four from the Kansas City Royals and two out of three from the Los Angeles Angels. Alek Manoah will get the start for the Blue Jays in the first game at the new and improved Rogers Centre.

The Tigers and Blue Jays will play two series this season, both being three games.

Here are the Tigers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Blue Jays Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (+108)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Sportsnet Canada

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have a tough task in this game. Their hitters are having a rough start to the year and are facing one of the better pitchers in baseball Tuesday night. Detroit will have to rely on their pitching staff in this game. More specifically, the Tigers need their starter to have a good game. Matt Manning threw 5 2/3 innings against the Astros in his first start of the year. He struck out four and allowed just two runs in the game. Coming off that good start against a solid team, Manning will have a lot of confidence starting this one. If he can have a good game, the Tigers will keep it close and cover the spread.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays lead the MLB in batting average and are second in hits. Their offense is capable of putting up runs as they are sixth in runs per game as well. The Tigers have the second worst team ERA on the season, so the Blue Jays have a chance to put up a lot of runs in the series opener. Toronto has five players hitting over .300 in their lineup with three of them hitting over .400. The Blue Jays need to stick to their approach and they will win this game.

On the mound, the Blue Jays have their ace going. Alek Manoah had a rough first start, but was solid in his second outing in Kansas City. He threw seven innings and allowed just one hit in the game. Manoah seems to have put the bad start behind him. Another solid start for Manoah will give the Blue Jays the win comfortably.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays lineup is one of the best and their best pitcher is on the mound. The Tigers struggle, and they will struggle Tuesday night. Expect the Blue Jays to roll through the Tigers in their home opener.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-142), Over 8.5 (-122)