The Houston Astros could be forced to re-sign Alex Bregman this offseason as the team has concerns about its ability to retain Kyle Tucker after this season, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Alex Bregman, third baseman: Bregman remaining a lifetime Houston Astro alongside Jose Altuve is a real possibility, particularly with the Astros concerned about ponying up for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hits free agency after next season and is looking at a $300 million-plus deal. If it's not the Astros, Bregman would be an excellent fit in Detroit — where he could reunite with former manager A.J. Hinch — as well as Toronto should it fall short on Soto.”

Bregman has spent his nine-year career with the Astros. The two-time World Series champ and two-time All-Star took home a Gold Glove in 2024.

Houston general manager Dana Brown is confident the Astros will bring back Bregman in 2025, per the Houston Chronicle's Matt Kawahara.

“Our biggest priority is third base, without a doubt,” Brown said, speaking at the MLB general manager meetings. “We’d love to have Alex Bregman back. It’s our biggest priority.”

“It has to make sense. I don’t think we’re going to be in the business of giving multiple seven-year deals or multiple eight-year deals. But if there’s an opportunity to sign a guy that we feel is going to be good for six or seven years, I think Jim would do it.”

Astros being selective in free agency this offseason

An aging roster with expiring contracts on the horizon means Houston has to pick their spots and not get caught up in a bidding war.

One rumored possibility the Astros are contemplating is moving on from bullpen arm Ryan Pressly, who will hit free agency after next season, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

“The Astros have had internal discussions about trading setup man Ryan Pressly, according to two people briefed on the conversations, perhaps a signal that Brown is exploring avenues to get further away from the luxury tax,” Rome reports. “Most outside approximations put the Astros around $10 million below the first threshold when accounting for their projected arbitration salaries.”

Brown is in a balancing act to be mindful of the team's long-term priorities.

“If we can use a major-league piece to get two pieces that will help us solve problems, I would welcome that if that deal shows up,” Brown said, via Rome. “But I don't want to trade major-league pieces and weaken the team. It has to make sense for the team and it has to feel like we're getting better.”

It is also rumored that the Astros will lose Yusei Kikuchi via free agency, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Yusei Kikuchi is said to have a big market. The Astros might have trouble holding onto him,” Heyman reported.

The Astros failed to reach the American League Championship Series in 2024 for the first time since 2016.