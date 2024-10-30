Will manager Aaron Boone stay with the New York Yankees for the 2025 season even if the team loses the World Series? According to a recent article by Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees are “expected” to pick up Boone's 2025 contract option.

Of course, fans may point to Boone's controversial decision to bring Nestor Cortes into Game 1, a decision that resulted in a Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam. Heyman does not expect that to be a career-changing decision for Boone, however.

“Nobody should get fired over one mistake… Nor will they,” Heyman wrote.

Boone has endured his share of ups and downs since landing the Yankees manager job in 2018. New York has consistently competed for the postseason with Boone as the manager with the exception of 2023. Speculation about Boone potentially getting fired after the Yankees missed the postseason in 2023 surfaced, but New York decided to stick with him.

The decision paid dividends as New York is currently in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boone led New York to a quality regular season and their first World Series appearance since 2009. The Yankees are currently trying to erase a 3-0 deficit against the Dodgers, having earned their first victory of the 2024 World Series in Game 4. Still, they trail 3-1 in the series as of this story's writing.

Regardless of the final result, though, it seems likely that Boone will spend at least one more season in New York. The Yankees expect to win championships, however, so if they come up short in both 2024 and 2025 then they will have to make a difficult decision.

For now, Aaron Boone is focused on trying to lead his ball club to a Fall Classic victory. Doing so will be an immense challenge as no team has ever erased a 3-0 deficit in World Series history.