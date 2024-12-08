The New York Yankees may have an edge in signing Juan Soto this offseason. Soto's love for playing with Aaron Judge is expected to give the Bronx Bombers the advantage, per the New York Post.

Soto is content with hitting ahead of Judge in the batting order, the outlet says. The slugger is also a fan of Judge's leadership in the clubhouse. There's another advantage, as Judge apparently is okay with making less in salary than Soto.

Soto is arguably the crown jewel of the free agent market in Major League Baseball. While at least half a dozen teams have pushed hard for Soto this offseason, the Yankees and New York Mets are seen as his top suitors.

The price tag to sign Soto could cost a team as much as $700 million, or even more.

Juan Soto could stay in New York…but for which team?

The New York Mets have basically thrown the kitchen sink at Soto to try and lure him away from the Yankees. Mets owner Steve Cohen flew to California to personally pitch Soto on going to the National League. That meeting was reportedly productive, but Soto still hasn't agreed to a contract with any team.

Other teams including the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies have also made a push. The Los Angeles Dodgers even tried to take a run at Soto, but it seems that they are virtually out of the race at this point.

The Yankees have also long been involved in trying to re-sign the slugger. Soto had an excellent season with the Bronx Bombers in 2024, including helping the team reach the World Series. Soto hit 41 home runs in the regular season, and batted in 109 runs. He was a finalist for the American League MVP award, but lost that honor to Judge.

The slugger is not yet 30-years old, but has already played for three MLB teams. He spent the 2024 season in New York, but also won a World Series with the Washington Nationals. Soto also spent some time in San Diego with the Padres. In his career, he's already hit more than 200 home runs.

Yankees fans are desperate for the team to re-sign the slugger. The tandem of Judge and Soto together brought a lot of excitement to the Bronx Bombers in 2024. Judge's bat cooled off in the postseason, and that may have been what sunk New York in the World Series. The team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Time will tell who wins the Juan Soto sweepstakes.