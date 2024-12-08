Juan Soto's generational free agency period might be coming to an end soon. Reports broke on Saturday that both New York teams, the Yankees and Mets, have now tendered offers in the $710-730 million range to the 26-year-old outfielder. Soto spent last season calling the Bronx home, turning in a near-MVP season while helping the Yankees win the AL pennant. Earlier in the day, the Mets and Yankees were alongside the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers as the five finalists for Soto. Now they've moved ahead of the pack in regard to their offers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“The Yankees and Mets both remain heavily involved in the five-team Juan Soto Derby, with both clubs recently upping offers into the $710 million-$730 million range — MLB record territory — as it’s believed the sweepstakes could be within a day or two of an historic conclusion,” reported Heyman on Sunday evening.

MLB's annual Winter Meetings will take place in a few days, and the hot stove has begun to heat up even more. Shortstop Willy Adames was the latest big domino to fall, inking a seven-year deal worth over $180 million with the San Francisco Giants. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill took a contract worth almost $50 million over three years from the Baltimore Orioles. Will Soto join them and become the biggest domino to fall yet?

Will Juan Soto leave Yankees and join Mets?

It's clear how much Soto meant to the Yankees last season, and vice versa. He's become a beloved member of the team, getting close to the majority of his teammates. That includes New York captain Aaron Judge, who teamed up with Soto to help carry the Yankees to the World Series. Although the matchup ended in defeat, the duo could team back up and likely make at least a couple more title runs in the near future.

However, Soto could stand on his own in Queens. Yes, he would have another Latin superstar to team up with in shortstop Francisco Lindor, but the outfielder would likely be considered Batman in this scenario. If he stays with Judge, he might always be a Robin. Furthermore, joining the Mets and leading them to their first title since the 1980s would be the dream of a lot of fans from Queens.

If he spurned the Yankees in the process? Even better. If Heyman is correct, by Monday evening, it's possible he remains at Yankee Stadium for the foreseeable future. Or he could move to Citi Field. What will happen in the saga of what could be MLB's biggest free agent chase in history? The baseball world is holding their collective breath to see where Soto and his magnetic style of play spend what could be the rest of the major league career.