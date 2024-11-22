David Ortiz has been heavily involved in the Boston Red Sox's pursuit of free agent superstar Juan Soto. Ortiz and Soto are both from the Dominican Republic and appear to have a close relationship,

Ortiz revealed what his pitch for Soto to join the Red Sox is in an interview on the “Fenway Rundown” podcast with MassLive's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam on Friday.

Expand Tweet

“He's going to play for an organization that has a lot of history. He's going to play for an organization that has the greatest fans. He's going to feel like he's going to be playing at home in the Dominican Republic. And, he's going to have in his corner his godfather, Big Papi.”

Is having a player like Ortiz in Soto's ear enough of an advantage for the Red Sox to be able to compete with teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets?

Why Juan Soto could sign with the Boston Red Sox

The Yankees and Mets are considered to be the two favorites to sign Soto. But, the Red Sox should not be counted out.

Ortiz pointed out the Red Sox's history, passionate fanbase, tradition of Dominican stars and his personal relationship with Ortiz, but there are many more reasons why they could be a potential match.

The Red Sox have one of the top farm systems in baseball, which should be an important factor for Soto, who is planning on signing a long-term contract. The Red Sox deep prospect pool allows them to make trades for high-level players to win now while also still having a strong foundation for the future.

If the Red Sox are willing to offer a competitive contract, then Soto should absolutely consider them and they should be viewed as a real threat in the Soto sweepstakes.

Soto had one of the best seasons of his young career with the Yankees in 2024. He slashed .288/.419/.569 while hitting a career-high 41 home runs, driving in 109 runs, drawing 129 walks and scoring an American League-leading 128 runs. Entering just his age-26 season in 2025, Soto still may not be entering his prime.

Even though the Red Sox may make sense on paper, if Mets owner Steve Cohen decides to blow everyone else's deal out of the water or Soto wants to re-sign with the Yankees, there may be nothing that Ortiz and the Red Sox could have done.