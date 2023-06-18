The Boston Red Sox didn't have many expectations entering the 2023 season, which is why their 35-35 record may actually be better than many folks expected. However, it's clear that the team would much rather be a true playoff contender, and after seeing their 2018 World Series team vanish into thin air, it seems like the relationship between manager Alex Cora and general manager Chaim Bloom isn't great.

Cora immediately led the Red Sox to a championship in his first season in charge of the team, but ended up being forced to deal with the fallout of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal by being suspended for the entire 2020 season. Bloom took over as the team's GM shortly after the 2019 season, and ever since then, he has torn apart Boston's roster. With another mediocre season taking place in Boston, it sounds like Cora and Bloom aren't on great terms.

“The marriage between Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and GM Chaim Bloom appears to be on the rocks, several executives say. It’s difficult to imagine that both will be returning in their same roles in 2024.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

While Cora is a beloved figure in Boston, Bloom has taken a lot of flack for his construction of the team's roster. As a result, it seems like the team would be digging themselves a grave if they opted to get rid of Cora rather than Bloom. However, the Sox are still sitting at the .500 mark, so if they can make something of this season, maybe their relationship can be saved. But that doesn't seem too likely to happen, meaning that it will be interesting to see what the future holds for both Cora and Bloom moving forward.