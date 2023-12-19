Can the Angels land the services of Blake Snell?

The Los Angeles Angels are looking for ways to maintain their team after the departure of Shohei Ohtani. The Angels are interested in adding San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell to the roster. Snell would be a transformational piece for LA. However, will they be able to sign him amid the sharks of MLB Free Agency?

Blake Snell is not Shohei Ohtani, but he would still be a great help to the Angels

The Angels and Snell have engaged in dialogue, per Jon Morosi. Los Angeles is not viewed as a strong candidate to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Therefore, they can act quickly in the pitching market. Snell is not Yamamoto or Shohei Ohtani but would assist the Angels in their quest to make it to the playoffs.

The 31-year-old is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner and helped the Padres to an 82-80 record in 2023. Snell had a W-L of 14-9, averaged 1.19 WHIP, threw 234 strikeouts (3rd in the MLB), and boasted the best ERA in the league at 2.25. Snell's skill would make an immediate impact on the Angels.

Los Angeles still has the services of Mike Trout, who will be an offensive force to reckon with if he can effectively return from injury. If the Angels can add Snell to the mix, they will have more leverage in building a competitive lineup. Of course, replacing Shohei Ohtani is not an easy feat.

Ohtani's departure to the Dodgers likely threw a wrench in LA's offseason plans, but the team looks to have good prospects nonetheless. As MLB Free Agency continues to heat up, Angels fans can rest easy knowing the team is working on improving its personnel.