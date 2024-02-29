MLB fans may not want to admit it, but the Houston Astros are a dynasty. They have made it to at least the ALCS in each of the last seven seasons. They have two World Series victories during that time span, but one more championship would truly validate the team. Their journey to another deep postseason run starts in spring training, and if you want to watch MLB's bad guys, you can do so on fuboTV.
Astros 2024 spring training schedule
The Astros are the cream of the crop when it comes to roster building. They identify talent and develop it internally, and they compliment the core of home-grown talent by signing key players in free agency. They have done that again with the acquisition of Josh Hader, one of the best closers in the sport. Hader joins a roster that already has stars like Justin Verlander, Jeremy Pena, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman. Their complete spring training schedule is below.
Feb. 24 @ Nationals – (W) 7-4
Feb. 25 vs. Cardinals/@ Mets (split-squad) – (L) 3-0/ (L) 3-1
Feb. 26 @ Tigers – (L) 4-0
Feb. 27 vs. Nationals – (L) 10-3
Feb. 28 @ Marlins – (W) 6-1
Feb. 29 vs. Mets: 5:05 p.m. CT
March 1 @ Nationals: 12:05 p.m. CT
March 2 vs. Cardinals: 12:05 p.m. CT
March 3 @ Mets: 12:10 p.m. CT
March 5 vs. Marlins: 12:05 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
March 6 vs. Mets: 12:05 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV, MLB Network
March 7 @ Cardinals: 12:05 p.m. CT
March 8 @ Phillies: 12:05 p.m. CT
March 9 vs. Nationals: 11:05 a.m. CT
March 10 vs. Marlins: 12:05 p.m. CT
March 11 vs. Tigers: 12:05 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
March 12 @ Marlins: 12:10 p.m. CT
March 13 @ Mets: 5:10 p.m. CT
March 14 @ Nationals: 5:05 p.m. CT
March 15 vs. Phillies: 5:05 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
March 16 vs. Mets: 5:05 p.m. CT
March 17 @ Cardinals: 12:05 p.m. CT
March 18 @ Marlins/vs. Nationals (split-squad): 12:10 p.m. CT/ 5:05 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
March 19 vs. Marlins: 5:05 p.m. CT
March 21 @ Cardinals: 12:05 p.m. CT – ESPN+
March 22 vs. Nationals: 5:05 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
March 23 @ Mets: 12:10 p.m. CT
March 24 vs. Cardinals: 11:05 a.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
March 25 vs. Space Cowboys: 7:10 p.m. CT
March 26 vs. Space Cowboys: 7:10 p.m. CT – Space City Home Network, fuboTV
TV/streaming guide
The Astros regional sports network with broadcasting rights to their spring training games is Space City Home Network. They will broadcast eight more Astros' spring training games, and all of those games will be available on fuboTV in the Houston market. In addition, the game on March 6 will be on MLB Network, and the game on March 21 will be on ESPN+.