The Chicago White Sox's chances to make the postseason isn't looking great, which is also why they are expected to become sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One of the best assets they have right now is ace Dylan Cease, who is rumored to be a trade target by the Houston Astros.

“They would love to get Dylan Cease from the White Sox,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post said in a recent appearance on the MLB Network. “Now, a lot of teams would love to get Dylan Cease. He's one of the four guys I wouldn't say untouchable — but close to untouchable. So they'd have to pay a big price to add Dylan Cease.”

If the Astros are to go after Dylan Cease, they will have to cough up significant assets of their own. For one, he is arbitration eligible for two more seasons after the 2023 MLB campaign. He won't be a free agent at least until the end of the 2025 season. He is also still just 27. That's not to mention the fact that just last year, he finished second to then-Astros ace Justin Verlander in American League Cy Young award voting.

The White Sox's stance on signing Dylan Cease to a big, long-term deal is uncertain and it's likely not going to happen, considering how the club has dealt with such scenarios in the past.

As for the Astros, adding someone like Cease would bolster their banged-up pitching staff that is dealing with injuries to Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers Jr., and Jose Urquidy.