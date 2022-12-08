By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Houston Astros are looking to buff up the outfield as they aim to defend their World Series title in 2023. The latest MLB rumors indicate there’s one team in particular who could supply precisely what the ‘Stros are in the market for. According to Chandler Rome, the Astros have been in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks in hopes of acquiring one of their available outfielders in a trade. The Diamondbacks have been rumored to be looking to deal the likes of Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas during the offseason, and the Astros appear to be in play as a landing spot.

While the Diamondbacks clearly see Corbin Carroll as the future cornerstone of their outfield, the trio of Varsho, McCarthy, and Thomas are not deemed indispensable. The Astros would do well to land any one of the three.

In 2022, Daulton Varsho slashed .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs, 74 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. It was the best season of his career, during which he recorded a 4.9 WAR. Adding him to the mix in Houston would be a huge move for the Astros. Meanwhile, Jake McCarthy played in 99 games and slashed .283/.342/.427 with eight home runs and 23 stolen bases.

Thomas is just 22 years old and played in 113 games during his debut season in MLB. His .621 OPS leaves room for improvement, but he’s certainly an eye-opening future talent.

The Astros will likely need to pay a significant haul for any of the DBacks’ outfielders, as reports from AZCentral suggest the team has a high asking price on the trio. Still, if Houston is hoping to run it back as World Series champs, getting a boost in the outfield could be exactly what they need.