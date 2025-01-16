With Kyle Tucker traded to the Chicago Cubs and Alex Bregman set to depart, the Houston Astros will look much different in 2025. As they retool their roster, the Astros are trying to bring in a former infield standout for the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners.

Houston has reportedly offered Jorge Polanco a one-year, $4 million contract, via MLB insider Hector Gomez. The Astros' initial interest in Polanco was first reported by fellow insider Mike Rodriguez.

Polanco spent the 2024 season in Seattle after playing the first decade of his career in Minnesota. The change of scenery led to just a .213 batting average, although the switch hitter did mash 16 home runs and drove in 45 runs.

During his time with the Twins, Polanco hit .269 with 112 home runs, 447 RBI and 51 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in 2019, hitting .295 with 22 home runs and 79 RBI. While it's unlikely he returns to those numbers, Polanco is still a respected batter in the league. Especially if he can up his average in 2025.

Outside of just what he provides in the box, Polanco would also give the Astros a bit of defensive versatility. His natural position is shortstop, but he has 392 games of experience at second base and even spent some time at third. Houston can mix and match where they decide to play him.

While Bregman is no longer around, the team acquired Isaac Paredes in their Tucker deal as his hopeful replacement at third. Jose Altuve is locked in at second while Jeremy Pena has secured his role at shortstop. So at least on the surface, that versatile multi-faceted role seems would suit Polanco the best in Houston.

Despite all the change, the Astros are still expecting to compete in 2025. They want to prove that they're still the cream of the AL West crop. While he wouldn't be the biggest name, Houston believes Jorge Polanco would get them closer to that role.