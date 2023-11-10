World Series champion and respected Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is reportedly already a valued commodity in MLB free agency

Although the Houston Astros advanced to the American League Championship Series for the seventh-straight year, the 2023 season was not exactly business as usual. The club entered the final stretch of September with its playoff aspirations hanging in the balance. Both the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners could have realistically claimed the AL West crown before the Astros ignited.

They have been through scares and regular season slumps in the past and still manage to vie for a World Series title year after year. Talent, leadership, and of course consistency are major reasons why one of the most polarizing franchises in baseball simply will not fade into obscurity. There could be key roster changes on the horizon, however, starting this offseason.

“Free-agent C Martin Maldonado, who has been a key piece of the Astros’ success for the past four-plus seasons, is already drawing interest from four-five teams, per sources,” MLB.com's Mark Feinsand posted on X.



Although Houston is willing to retain Maldonado's services, a split might be inevitable. The former champion and Gold Glove catcher is highly valued for his elite ability to communicate with pitchers, so it is no surprise that he is quickly garnering interest on the open market. Maldonado was a favorite of newly-retired manager Dusty Baker, but Houston's next skipper might prefer young slugger Yainer Diaz instead.

Diaz batted .282 and blasted 23 home runs in 104 games in his rookie 2023 campaign and posted a significantly higher WAR than the offensively-challenged Maldonado. The veteran does have the edge in defense but is not nearly as sharp as many fans might believe. Despite finding some success in throwing out batters on stolen base attempts, his framing and strike zone rate both ranked near the bottom in baseball, per Baseball Savant.

If there are multiple suitors for the Puerto Rican catcher, then the Astros may have no choice but to wish Martin Maldonado the best of luck on his future endeavors. Regardless, fans will long remember his vital contributions to one of baseball's most enduring powerhouses.