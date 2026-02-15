Damian Lillard won another trophy at the Intuit Dome on Saturday night and cemented his place alongside the greatest shooters to ever touch a basketball.

By capturing his third 3-Point Contest title, the Portland Trail Blazers star joined NBA legends Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to win the event three times. For Lillard, however, the achievement is not about a singular moment of brilliance but the ability to stay at the mountaintop for over a decade.

“I think that I have had a lot of moments,” Lillard said after his victory. “The most legacy-defining thing is not being great in a flash, but being able to sustain that well over a decade.”

Damian Lillard speaks on what he believes his legacy is 🗣️ “I think that I have had a lot of moments… the most legacy-defining thing is not being great in a flash, but being able to sustain that well over a decade." (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/b0ZkbZ6XSE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

The win was especially poignant given Lillard’s current situation. He has not played a single minute for the Trail Blazers this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the 2025 playoffs. Despite the “rust,” Lillard looked remarkably comfortable under the bright lights of Los Angeles. After putting up 27 points in the opening round, he turned it up in the finals.

Lillard posted a final-round score of 29, putting the pressure on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel. Booker, a former champion himself, put on a clinic early in the final round by hitting nine consecutive shots.

However, with the title on the line, Booker missed his final three “money ball” attempts, finishing with 27 points. Knueppel, the high-flying rookie, finished third with 15 points.

Lillard’s third crown, adding to his wins in 2023 and 2024, serves as a reminder of his enduring greatness. While he remains sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, “Dame Time” proved it still has plenty of battery life left.