The 2026 NBA All-Star Game weekend delivered nostalgia through Mac McClung. The veteran didn't participate in this year's event as a member of the Chicago Bulls now. Yet still stole the spotlight — which got Phoenix Suns fans thinking about Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire.

McClung helped release a series of online videos after the '26 dunk contest completed. The fourth one, though, looked reminiscent of the famed Nash-Stoudemire headbutt dunk.

Nash and Stoudemire created an epic soccer-like dunk back in the 2005 NBA All-Star game. McClung literally becomes the first to reenact that dunk despite not joining the festivities in Inglewood.

Why did Mac McClung skip 2026 NBA All-Star Game Dunk contest?

McClung likely would've entered the Intuit Dome as the heavy favorite to win again.

Except this year he opted to take a year off.

“I think there was just back and forth of us being like this, and then they were calling me, being like ‘People didn’t want to do it if I was doing it,’ and I thought it’s best if I just sit out this year and let it be, no matter what,” McClung said.

Another words — McClung opted to allow this year's version to become more competitive without him. Participants would've faced feeling like they lost with the presence of McClung.

McClung is on a two-way deal with the Bulls, which he signed back on Feb. 5 on NBA Trade Deadline day. He can continue to bounce between the NBA and G-League.

Meanwhile, Keshad Johnson of the Miami Heat claimed this year's dunk title with an assist via famed rapper E-40.