Following more than a years' worth of speculation, Nolan Arenado is finally on a new team. The St. Louis Cardinals traded the eight-time All-Star third baseman to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Jack Martinez, continuing a roster reset that also included the departures of Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. But many fans are still confused as to why he is not in a Houston Astros uniform right now.

Arenado invoked his no-trade clause in December of 2024, choosing to remain with St. Louis instead of heading to Space City. Considering the gap between the two clubs at the time, and his limited playoff experience, logic would dictate that he might want to join one of the top franchises of this era. The five-time Silver Slugger and 10-time Gold Glover (six platinum) was not ready to commit to a big life change, however.

He also did not think it was worth it to leave the Cards for a team that was undergoing its own transition period. Arenado is expressing some of the reservations he had regarding the Astros' vision.

“I have the utmost respect for Houston, I've said this so many times,” the 34-year-old told AJ Pierzynski on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “They traded Kyle Tucker, {Alex} Bregman wasn't going back. There were a lot of things that I was just a little hesitant about at the time… I try not to show anybody up or disrespect anybody, but it's my life. I have a family, and I gotta make the decisions for it. It wasn't an easy one, but it was the one I went with.”

Nolan Arenado, Astros move forward

Ultimately, neither the Astros nor Cardinals were playing baseball in October. Could Nolan Arenado have helped Houston overcome its injury troubles during the final stretch of the 2025 campaign? There is no point in answering that question now. The veteran right-handed hitter must focus on being a plus-contributor for the Diamondbacks.

Arenado, who will be representing Team Puerto Rico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, is still one of the more reliable defensive third basemen around. He gives Arizona a definite upgrade in that respect, but can he provide worthwhile production at the plate?

Arenado batted .237 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, a .289 on-base percentage, .377 slugging percentage and .666 OPS last season. His steadily diminishing output came to a head in 2025, as fans watched a once great ballplayer turn into an offensive liability. Some fans argue that a change of scenery would have boosted those ugly numbers. The Astros remain one of the better MLB organizations today, so perhaps they could have gotten the best out of this potential Hall of Famer.

A resurgence might still be attainable, however. The D-backs offer Arenado the chance to start fresh. He will hit in a dynamic lineup that includes Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno. The timing was not right last offseason. The 2026 version of Nolan Arenado is clearly ready for a new chapter to begin. And so is Houston.