With the question if Houston Astros star Carlos Correa will play in the World Baseball Classic, the answer has finally been revealed, which will disappoint fans of Team Puerto Rico. As there have been reports of another Astros star in Jose Altuve not playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela, the reason for Correa is an interesting one.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, conversations between Houston owner Jim Crane and Correa led to the “inability to receive insurance on his contract.”

“After conversations with Houston Astros owner Jim Crane regarding his participation and the inability to receive insurance on his contract, Carlos Correa will not play for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, he told The Athletic on Tuesday morning,” Rome wrote.

Correa's injury history has been well-documented, with Crane likely having a strong resistance to the chance that the player could get injured in the World Baseball Classic, leading to the discussion on insurance in the contract. Per The Athletic, Correa had already been preparing with Team Puerto Rico to see live pitching.

“I’m definitely upset because I’ve been preparing really hard this offseason to get better this year and be ready early so I can be ready for the WBC,” Correa said.

Astros' Carlos Correa understands the ‘business decision'

Article Continues Below

While the Astros and Correa are in the midst of a reunion after the ball club made the trade last July, some could see this move as a negative step in their relationship. That's purely speculative, but while Correa expressed disappointment, he does understand the “business side.”

“I also understand the business side of things, and that’s too big of a risk to take, to play with no insurance,” Correa said.

“Jim called me and told me that he wants me to focus on the team and spring training, obviously, he traded for me to win a championship here, and we had too many injuries as a team (in 2025),” Correa continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Team Puerto Rico performs without a crucial piece in Correa.