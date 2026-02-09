The Houston Astros have gotten calls from teams about Isaac Paredes, and the two main teams have been the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox have been looking for infielder help for some time, and they were actually in talks to make a three-team deal with the Astros and St. Louis Cardinals to acquire Paredes.

It seemed like those talks fell apart, and the Red Sox pivoted, trading for Caleb Durbin. With that move, that affects Paredes' market, making it unlikely that he gets traded there, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Trading for Caleb Durbin takes the Red Sox out of the Isaac Paredes conversations. In theory, Marcell Ozuna signing with the Pirates shouldn't remove Pittsburgh, but it does decrease the likelihood. Other teams remain in play,” Rome wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pirates also made a pivot from Paredes signing Ozuna, and though there is a chance that they can still be in the Paredes sweepstakes, it doesn't make it a for sure thing that it happen now.

Just a day ago, Rome and Ken Rosenthal noted that the Red Sox were in trade talks for Paredes after failing to get a three-team deal going that included Brendan Donovan.

“Boston remains in need of an infielder, and the Astros are still shopping both Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker before Wednesday’s first day of spring training workouts,” Rome and Rosenthal reported. “Multiple league sources have indicated Paredes is more likely to be dealt than Walker, whose cumbersome contract and limited no-trade clause make it more difficult to move him.”

Other teams that were interested in Paredes now have a better chance at landing him with the Red Sox and Pirates moving on to other players.