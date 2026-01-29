It was a bad year in South Texas, as the Houston Astros missed the 2025 playoffs. But there is optimism in the air in Houston, and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell has warned Astros opponents, stating that this 2026 team will be contenders, according to team insider Brian McTaggart.

“Jeff Bagwell on the 2026 Astros: ‘I wouldn't look past us. Dana [Brown] did a great job, and the front office did a great job getting the pitching we needed. We have a bunch of pitching that I'm very excited about. Our offense, if we get Yordan [Alvarez] healthy and the rest of our guys do their things, we're going to be a tough time,'” McTaggart wrote on X.

Bagwell certainly has reason to believe, as the main core will return. Carlos Correa will return to the Astros after he rejoined them last season. Additionally, Jose Altuve is also back in Houston for another season. Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Yainer Diaz all return. Despite the immense talent, this lineup ranked just 21st in runs in baseball, largely due to injuries.

The current projected rotation includes Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, and new Japanese signing Tatsuya Imai. However, the rest are question marks. Mike Burrows and Spencer Arrighetti will compete for a mid-rotation spot. Likewise, A.J. Blubaugh and Lance McCullers Jr. are around for depth, but only if they can stay healthy.

Despite the question marks on the bottom half of the rotation, it still ranked 11th in team ERA. If the recent additions and team health come to fruition, the Astros could fulfill Bagwell's prediction and vault themselves back into title contention.