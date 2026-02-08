The Boston Red Sox have not had the offseason they dreamed of. They lost Alex Bregman, did not sign Bo Bichette, and did not trade for Ketel Marte. Boston was also trying to swing a three-team trade with the Houston Astros involving Brendan Donovan of the St Louis Cardinals. But with Donovan in Seattle, the Red Sox are still trying to snag Isaac Paredes from Houston.

“Boston remains in need of an infielder, and the Astros are still shopping both Paredes and first baseman Christian Walker before Wednesday’s first day of spring training workouts,” The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal reported. “Multiple league sources have indicated Paredes is more likely to be dealt than Walker, whose cumbersome contract and limited no-trade clause make it more difficult to move him.”

The Red Sox, however, are not alone. “Boston remains one of at least five teams engaged with the Astros about Paredes, according to multiple league sources,” Rosenthal and Rome reported.

The Red Sox signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but that is not the impact infielder they need. With a surplus of outfielders, they should be able to swing the deal with a Houston team in need of outfield help. Paredes is a pull-heavy hitter, making Fenway Park a great fit for the righty batter.

But as spring training approaches, trade talks will start closing up. The Astros believe they can make the World Series again and are not going to make trades for prospects. That could be the holdup with the Red Sox as they look to fill the hole they left at third base.

The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers in June with the idea that Alex Bregman would be the third baseman of the future. Now, they may be going back to the Astros to fill the hot corner. Is Paredes a fit in Boston?