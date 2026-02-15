The idea of LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for one last dance would be appealing for star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Rumors of James uniting with his first NBA team to end his career has been circling around the league. The veteran star is going through his eighth season and counting with the Los Angeles Lakers but will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Mitchell addressed those rumors during his interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday. He is very open to the scenario, referring to the opportunity a special one if James decides to return to Cleveland for what can be his final season in the league.

“As a Bron fan, to be able to be a teammate, obviously that would be special,” Mitchell said Saturday during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“Yeah, man, it's LeBron James. But at the end of the day, that's not my focus. I'm not here to worry about that. I know I'm going to get asked about that a bunch all weekend … But my focus is, we just traded for James Harden, Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis. Let's try to find a way to get a ring.”

“It’s LeBron James, right?” Here’s Donovan Mitchell’s thoughts on the rumors that LeBron could finish his career in Cleveland@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 Click here for more All-Star coverage – https://t.co/j3RPgmlH7e pic.twitter.com/lm2My2U5HQ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 15, 2026

What's next for Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Article Continues Below

Donovan Mitchell is right to keep his focus on the current season. The Cavaliers just traded Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden, elevating their chances of being serious contenders for the remainder of the season.

Mitchell continues to excel as one of the best scorers in the league. Goin through his fourth season with the Cavaliers, he is averaging 29 points, 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game throughout 51 appearances. He is shooting 48.7% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

Cleveland has a 33-21 record on the season, holding the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Toronto Raptors and 3.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they trail the New York Knicks by one game and the Boston Celtics by 1.5 games.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Cavaliers remain on hiatus until the All-Star Weekend festivities come to a close. They will resume action at home when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.