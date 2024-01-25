Will Blake Snell end up in a Seattle Mariners jersey?

The Seattle Mariners are determined to improve their roster amid MLB Free Agency following their 2023 showing. Seattle finished the season at 88-74 and failed to make the playoffs. However, the Mariners could sign San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell and are open to trades to bolster their depth.

Seattle has their eyes on the coveted unsigned starting pitcher

The Mariners are continuing to listen to trade proposals for their starting rotation. Moreover, they are considering adding Blake Snell to the roster to upgrade the top of their pitching lineup, per Jim Bowden.

Snell would be a terrific addition to the Mariners' rotation. In 2023, the 31-year-old boasted a league-leading ERA of 2.25 to go with 234 strikeouts and a W-L of 14-9. Moreover, he helped the Padres achieve a winning record of 82-80.

If Snell does not land in Seattle, the team can still confide its group. The Mariners' pitching core is led by Luis Castillo, who was not far behind Snell in his production. Like Snell, Castillo achieved a W-L of 14-9 and hit 219 strikeouts in addition to a 3.34 ERA.

It remains to be seen if the Mariners will completely break apart the top of their pitching lineup. Nevertheless, the club retains interest in a reunion with Texas Rangers left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

The Mariners have plenty of options to bolster their depth in the heat of MLB Free Agency. Seattle is on the brink of breaking through the ferocious AL West. It will be interesting to see the direction they take as the club prepares for the start of the 2024 season.