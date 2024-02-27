The New York Yankees are gearing up for the 2024 MLB season with lofty expectations. After landing Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, plenty of rumors swirl including Blake Snell, The reigning National League Cy Young award winner is still unsigned, and the Yankees have long been viewed as a fit for the former Padres ace.
Soto, who spent last season with the Padres and Snell, made sure to advocate for why the Yankees should pursue the lefty, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post:
“It would be unbelievable to have two Cy Young winners going back to back, it’d be great. [Snell’s] a great guy, a great player. Any help that we can get I would love. I know if he’s coming over, he’s going to help the team big-time. It’s always great to have great talent on the team. I would never say no. So it’s a great fit for him, I think.”
Juan Soto wants Blake Snell in New York
Snell's market has been confusing up until this point. Recently, reports emerged that he was mulling an offer from the Yankees but the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants were still interested. Then, other reports came about Snell and the Yankees that were more discouraging.
Nonetheless, Soto knows Snell from their days in San Diego, and he spoke about the type of player he is and that he might be waiting for the right offer:
“He’s a great dude, he’s a great guy. He’s always right there, cheering for his teammates. He’s a funny guy, too. He’s great in the clubhouse…I think he’s just waiting for the perfect spot for him,” Soto said. “It is what it is. It happened before, with [Manny] Machado, and with [Bryce] Harper. Those guys signed late, in spring training. They were asking for the money, and they got it.”
It remains unclear on when Snell will sign with an MLB team. However, with Spring Training here and the season just around the corner, it should be done at some point, and Soto hopes his words help the Yankees land him.