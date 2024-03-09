Despite the fact that he just won the second Cy Young award of his career in 2023, Blake Snell remains a free agent with just a few weeks to go until the start of the 2024 MLB campaign. Teams have been skeptical of giving him the long-term deal he desires, which has resulted in a long, drawn-out free agency that is still dragging on.
There have been several teams interested in Snell that have come and gone, but none of them have registered significant enough interest for him to get the deal he wants. Still, someone is going to eventually come to their senses and sign Snell, and when that eventually ends up happening, it sounds like he's hoping that the Los Angeles Angels are the team that he lands with.
According to @Buster_ESPN, Blake Snell has a “strong preference” to play for the Angels. pic.twitter.com/LUVbJwp4AI
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 9, 2024
This would seemingly give the Angels the inside-track to land Snell, but despite their glaring need for an ace, the Angels haven't shown much of an indication that they are willing to beat out the competition for him. After losing Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier in free agency, it looks like the Angels are headed for a rebuild, which would make handing a long-term deal to Snell counterintuitive.
Still, now that this is public knowledge, this may be what finally helps Snell find a new home. Whether the Angels decide to finally pay up and give Snell what he wants, or another team decides to up the ante and improve their offer so that they can land Snell, maybe this is the slap in the face that the Angels, or any team for that matter, needed to receive in order to wake up and sign one of the best pitchers in the league.