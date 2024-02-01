Where the Yankees stand on the Blake Snell front at the moment.

Spring training is just around the corner but Blake Snell remains a free agent. Still, he is a chief target among many teams, including the New York Yankees. Why Snell is still not part of the American League East division club is mainly because the two sides reportedly are not seeing each other in the eye from a financial point of view, as MLB insider Jon Heyman recently reiterated.

However, Heyman also implied that while the door leading to the Yankees appears to be closed shut on Snell, he's not ruling out the possibility of the pitcher talking with New York again and agreeing to a contract. Heyman finds it difficult to see Snell and the Yankees resuming talks but leaves a small window for hope that the two sides will eventually get a deal done.

.@JonHeyman gives an update on where the Yankees stand on Blake Snell 💭 pic.twitter.com/t3dIUw2b9v — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 31, 2024

The Yankees have already made an offer to Snell, who, according to rumors, wante$100 more than what New York put on the table. With or without Snell inking a deal with New York, the Yankees have already made a splash in free agency to boost their rotation, having signed former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. New York has also been linked to trade rumors involving Dylan Cease, Jesús Luzardo, and Shane Bieber.

Blake Snell is clearly looking to capitalize on the Cy Young Award-winning season he had in 2023 when he made 32 starts for the San Diego Padres. He finished that season with a 14-9 record and a 2.25 ERA to go with an 182 ERA+ and 3.44 FIP.