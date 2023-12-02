The Toronto Blue Jays are badly trying to sign superstar Shohei Ohtani -- but they have a few other options if it doesn't work out.

The Toronto Blue Jays are badly trying to sign Shohei Ohtani in free agency — that's not a surprise to baseball fans. As of Saturday, only the Los Angeles Dodgers have better odds to sign him, and there's a legitimate chance that the Japanese superstar ends up north of the border.

“Listen, I get the skepticism. To some degree I even shared it,” wrote Sportsnet's Blue Jays insider Shi Davidi on Saturday. “But two things can be true at the same time and I believe that’s definitely the case here. One, the Blue Jays’ intent to get him is legitimately real. Two, who knows exactly how much that interest is reciprocated by Ohtani.

“That they’ve lasted this deep into the process clearly means the Blue Jays keep clearing the barriers-to-entry, and that’s something. But assessing odds beyond listing them at non-zero is impossible, as a challenge all interested teams face is that they can’t be certain what elements Ohtani most values as they work to tip the scales in their favour.”

Although it would be electric for Blue Jays fans if the team could find a way to sign the greatest player in baseball, there is a backup plan if Ohtani doesn't choose Toronto.

Jays have other options if Shohei Ohtani remains south of border

That includes multiple names on the free agent market, including Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, and Dodgers' JD Martinez.

“Their fallback plans are far murkier, but there are plenty of options. Cody Bellinger is the clear No. 2 bat available, and as a left-handed hitter with discipline and pop, he’s exactly what they need,” explained Davidi. “Two other clients of super-agent Scott Boras, however, fit their need for middle-of-the-lineup power in Rhys Hoskins and J.D. Martinez, both of whom are likely to be short-term deals.”

If none of those players work out, Davidi could see the Jays pursuing multiple others, including Justin Turner, a player they've looked into in the past.

“Justin Turner could also fit that primary DH role and handle some third, as well, where they have a clear opening with Matt Chapman a free agent,” he reported.

Those are a ton of options, and Davidi also included Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Joc Pederson, Michael Brantley and Jorge Soler as potential Blue Jays' interests.

All that matters to Toronto right now is Shohei Ohtani. But if that doesn't work out, it's good to see the front office will remain busy in free agency regardless.