The Blue Jays could become a surprise destination for Shohei Ohtani for one key, overlooked reason according to the latest rumor.

The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping for improvement in 2024, and will need a special ingredient to surpass the Rays and Orioles in the American League East.

The team's Bo Bichette draft rumors were doused with cold water recently. There is a slight possibility the team may ‘shock the world' by dealing Vladimir Guerrero.

They could also bring unrestricted free agent Shohei Ohtani aboard.

“The Jays are an interesting surprise entrant for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. They couldn’t confirm he’s planning a visit but one Jays person said he heard Ohtani liked previous stops there,” the report read.

A rival to the Blue Jays reportedly told the Post that a low-pressure environment in the famous Canadian city could become appealing to Ohtani, if it isn't already.

If Ohtani does end up a Blue Jay, a Guerrero or Bichette trade could become more likely, according to another rival source.

Ohtani has won the American League MVP the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Angeles. He was born in Oshu, Japan and attended Hanamaki Higashi High School, going on to become perhaps the most revolutionary and famous player since Babe Ruth.

Last season, Ohtani hit .304 along with 44 home runs on the season. He pitched 132 innings and struck out 167 opponents during his time in the City of Angels.

He turned down a qualifying offer from the Angels this offseason and has now become arguably the best free agent in Major League Baseball history as several teams including the Blue Jays have been rumored as a potential destination for the 6-foot-4, 210 pound player.