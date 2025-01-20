The Toronto Blue Jays struck out again in the offseason when Japanese superstar hurler Roki Sasaki ultimately decided to take his talents to the reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays can still turn its attention to other targets, including veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, who has been mentioned as a potential Blue Jays free agency acquisition.

“One reason beyond the obvious that it’s a good idea for the Blue Jays to complete a deal with a slugger such as Anthony Santander or perhaps Pete Alonso: it would make the Blue Jays a more appealing destination for a pitcher like Max Scherzer, someone who’s drawing interest from the Blue Jays,” wrote Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. “As currently constructed, the Blue Jays might be a tougher sell for the future Hall of Famer.”

The Blue Jays showing interest in 8-time All-Star Max Scherzer

The 40-year-old Scherzer, who won two World Series titles with the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers, could still have plenty left in his tank, but it's also worth noting that he is coming off a largely forgettable 2024 campaign with the Rangers.

In that season, Scherzer started in only nine games, allowing a total of 19 earned runs on 40 hits through 43.1 innings for a 3.95 ERA. He also came up with a 101 ERA+ and a 4.18 FIP. A big reason for Scherzer's tough 2024 season was his health troubles. He went under the knife to repair a back issue following the 2023 season and only made his first appearance in the 2024 campaign in June after dealing with a thumb injury as well.

If the Blue Jays end up landing Scherzer, they will have to hope that his back feels much better a year after the surgery. Toronto's starting rotation could certainly use a boost after finishing the 2024 season in the middle of the pack in the big leagues with a starters ERA of 3.91 (14th overall) and just 19th with a 4.15 FIP, per FanGraphs.

Assuming that he lands with the Blue Jays and that he's healthy, Scherzer should be able to provide a further sense of security in the team's pitching rotation that currently features the likes of f Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez.