The Toronto Blue Jays made a major free agency splash when they signed Anthony Santander to a $92.5 million contract. However, it's not the last move the Blue Jays plan on making as they refine their roster.

Toronto is the team most serious about signing Scherzer, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Blue Jays' interest in Scherzer has been an ongoing narrative behind the scenes throughout the offseason.

“Toronto has been hot for him for about two months,” a source told Feinsand. “The Blue Jays certainly feel like the favorites to get him.”

Scherzer recently threw a bullpen in front of interested teams in Florida. Those in attendance were impressed with what they saw.

“He looked like Max Scherzer,” a source said. “His Cy Young days are definitely behind him, but he's still good enough to be an effective starter.

Making just nine starts in 2024 due to injuries, there will be plenty of questions about his health entering 2025. Teams know they can't count on him to be one of their frontline starters. But Scherzer still put up a 40/10 K/BB ratio over his nine starts. He held a 2.29 ERA over 23 starts with the Mets in 2022. Teams around the league certainly believe that there is still some gas left in the tank.

If Scherzer were to sign with the Blue Jays, he would slot in towards the end of their rotation. Players such as Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios will be asked to carry the load at the top. Bowden Francis and Chris Bassitt both seemingly have their spot locked up, while Yariel Rodriguez might move into a long reliever role. Overall, Scherzer would be looked at as a veteran leader and a beacon of consistency on the back end.

Of course, that is if he makes it through the entire season. The Blue Jays understand just as well as everyone else the injury concerns surrounding Max Scherzer. But they also know he is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young winner and two-time World Series champion.

Toronto will continue to have competition for Scherzer. But until another team steps up, the Blue Jays remain the favorites to land his signature.