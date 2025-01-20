It is true what they say. There really is someone for everybody. Following an extremely frustrating offseason that has included a series of crushing rejections, the Toronto Blue Jays have finally found their star free agent in the form of slugger Anthony Santander. The 2024 Baltimore Orioles All-Star is headed to The 6, pending a physical, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Blue Jays were under great pressure to make a big move this winter, and Santander was among the best available bats on the open market. He emerged as one of the more reliable power hitters in the game over the last three seasons, blasting 105 home runs and 286 RBIs in that span. The 30-year-old right fielder will earn north of $90 million across a five-year contract with Toronto, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Santander figures to serve as either a contingency plan for the near future, or a last-ditch effort to preserve the franchise's core. Retaining both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bio Bichette is going to be an arduous task, but Monday's acquisition might eventually make the Jays a more attractive destination. Santander's arrival means a more balanced and intimidating lineup, which could translate to more wins, which in turn gives management a better case to pitch to its top talents next offseason.

Before agreeing to terms with the Venezuelan, Toronto was enduring an unbearably harsh winter. Quite simply, the organization became the sport's most reliable punchline. The Blue Jays threw their checkbook in the race of almost every high-end free agent– Juan Soto, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Roki Sasaki,– and subsequently failed to woo any of them.

Anthony Santander cannot immediately mend fans' heartbreak, as he is a clear tier down from the aforementioned names, but he could prove to be a more than worthy consolation prize.