Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays have catching depth which has been discussed in various trade rumors. But is Toronto willing to trade any of their backstops? Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins addressed the prospect of trading one of Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, or Gabriel Moreno, per The Athletic.

“There are teams that are extremely interested in all three of them,” Atkins said. “If we are to entertain that, we’re going to have to think about what that means for our major-league team and we’re entirely focused on winning, so having that depth right now, a lot of energy and effort is focused on what that means with all three of them here. But with the amount of interest that teams do have in each of them, we have to at least answer the phone and think about what that means if there are other potential avenues to cover other areas.”

Teams need catching. And the Blue Jays feature 3 catchers who have drawn interest on the trade market.

Alejandro Kirk was an All-Star in 2022. However, Jansen was once considered the catcher of the future for the Blue Jays. And Moreno is a talented young prospect. There has been discussion in reference to making Kirk a full-time DH. Given the way Kirk swung the bat in 2022, he likely would not be traded. Jansen projects as a potential trade candidate. But the catch is that Toronto would prefer to find a way to utilize all 3 players.

The Blue Jays have already been active on the trade market this offseason, as they previously dealt Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. They are expected to be busy in free agency as well. But it will be interesting to see if they end up dealing away one of their catchers this offseason.