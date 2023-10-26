Bob Melvin left the San Diego Padres to manage the San Francisco Giants. Both National League teams fell short of making the MLB Playoffs. However, the latest MLB rumors hold that Melvin wanted to trade star left-fielder Juan Soto amid the Padres' middle-of-the-road season.

Would trading Juan Soto have caused Bob Melvin to stay with the Padres?

Bob Melvin opened up on his time in San Diego before departing the organization. Melvin believes the team's heightened expectations from their 2022 postseason success plagued the organization. The Padres failed to make the postseason in 2023, and with Melvin on the last year of his contract, he left for another opportunity.

It was revealed that Melvin wanted to trade Juan Soto for future assets. Now, San Diego plans to trim $50 million from their payroll, which would be centered around a deal for the star left fielder, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Melvin could likely sense that San Diego was not going to make it far with their remaining core. Therefore, he wanted to start a rebuild. The Padres held off on trading their star player though. If San Diego started the process earlier, would Melvin have stayed?

The Giants finished the MLB season with a record similar to the Padres. In fact, San Diego only won three more games. It would not make much sense for Melvin to leave for a team of similar stature. However, he was in the last year of his contract and likely wanted to start over on a team with fewer expectations.

As the offseason looms, how will the Padres manage their team? They are starting by looking for a replacement for Bob Melvin.

As for the Giants, Melvin looks to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to help the organization make the playoffs again. Stay tuned for the latest MLB developments and rumors.