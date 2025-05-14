The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last season, defeating the New York Yankees in just five games. When looking at their playoff run, the San Diego Padres were their toughest opponent. Now, one Major League Baseball executive declared Mike Shildt's squad as the best team in the National League.

Both teams are neck-and-neck for the division lead and have been throughout the season. While the Dodgers' stars are bright, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are leading the way for San Diego. The rivals added another chapter to their history in last year's postseason. They appear to be on track to face off once again, a matchup that could decide who represent the NL in the 2025 World Series.

When asked why they think the Padres are better, one executive said that they have an important edge, according to MLB.com writer Mark Feinsand.

“I love the depth of their lineup and their bullpen,” said the NL executive. “They can score runs and shorten a game, and they have a number of top-end players who are all playing great baseball and appear to be fully engaged in the mission to overcome the Dodgers. I don’t think it’ll be easy, but I really like the way their roster is shaped and believe they have enough – if they can stay healthy – to play with anyone.”

The team's depth is a big advantage for Shildt, but his stars are the driving force behind their success. Tatis Jr. and Machado lead one of the best hitting teams in Major League Baseball. Tatis Jr. is showing why he is still one of the best players in the league.

There is a long way to go until the end of the season, but the Padres are on a mission. They are one of the few obstacles standing between the Dodgers and a repeat. No team has more motivation than San Diego.