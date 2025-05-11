Saturday night’s 21-0 blowout at the hands of the San Diego Padres was one of the darkest moments in Colorado Rockies history—but leave it to their social media team to find the humor in absolute chaos.

Just minutes after the franchise-matching loss went final, the Rockies’ official X account posted a screenshot of the now-viral interview moment between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, where Hudson interrupts to say, “We’re not going to talk about how we met.” The cryptic, awkward exchange quickly became meme-worthy, and the Rockies couldn’t have picked a better time to tap into the internet’s favorite trend. No caption needed. Just vibes.

And if there’s one thing this Rockies team has in abundance right now, it’s bad vibes.

With the defeat, Colorado dropped to 6-33, tying the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the worst 39-game start in modern MLB history. The Rockies were shelled for 24 hits—including five home runs—and became the first team to allow 10 or more runs in four straight games since the 2021 Orioles.

Rockies are projected to go down as the worst team in MLB history

Padres rookie Stephen Kolek, making just his second major league start, tossed a complete-game shutout. The Rule 5 pick nearly pulled off a “Maddux,” throwing 104 pitches while keeping Colorado's lineup scoreless. His outing was backed by a relentless offensive onslaught that included homers from Gavin Sheets, Jake Cronenworth, Jason Heyward, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Meanwhile, Rockies rookie starter Bradley Blalock endured a historically rough night. The 24-year-old gave up 13 hits and 12 earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings—matching a franchise record for most runs allowed in a single outing.

“We’re not good right now,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt told The Denver Post before the game. “I know we are better than we have played… but we have to battle through it and get to the other side.”

If “the other side” is even remotely visible, it’s through the haze of record-setting futility. Colorado’s run differential now sits at a jaw-dropping -134. That projects to a minus-557 pace for the season, which would obliterate the current modern-era worst of -345 held by the 1932 Boston Red Sox.

Despite the beatdown, the Rockies found a way to end the game on a lighter note. Backup catcher Jacob Stallings was called in to pitch the final two innings, giving up just one run and even striking out former Rockie Elias Díaz in the ninth. The Coors Field crowd—many of whom were Padres fans—cheered ironically but loudly.

Humor may be the only way left to survive this season as a Rockies fan. With no major help on the way, a bottom-ranked farm system, and an offense that has been nearly nonexistent, Colorado’s best “win” of the night came from behind a keyboard. In a season full of gut punches, the Rockies at least proved they can still land a clever jab of their own.