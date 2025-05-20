The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado seem like a match made in heaven. The superstar third baseman has been exactly what the franchise has needed.

After spending seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, it's been the same amount of time in San Diego. As Machado explained to the San Diego Union Tribune, it's a dream.

“I’ve spent more time here than I did in Baltimore, and I felt like we spent a lifetime over there as well,” Machado said. “It’s kind of unreal.”

During his time with the Padres, Machado has had an impressive stint. He's been to three All-Star games and placed in the top three in MVP voting twice.

San Diego has been on a roll to start the season. They are 27-18 and sit comfortably in second place in the National League West. They still trail the Los Angeles Dodgers, but are putting serious pressure on them.

The fans have loved it too, as they rank second in total fan attendance this season. Guys like Machado are must-see baseball, and are contributing mightily to the team's success.

Manny Machado loves his time with the Padres

Although the immediate World Series success hasn't been there, they've been close a handful of times. In 2022, they went all the way to the NL Championship Series, where they lost in five games.

Since then, they've undergone some managerial changes, as well as roster moves. In 2024, they went to the divisional round and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in an entertaining five-game series.

The winner of that series was likely going to move onto the World Series.

Even though San Diego lost some key players, the culture is still there. Being second place in a tightly contested NL West division is impressive.

Making the playoffs is what matters, and Machado understands what it takes. Funny enough, Machado had entered himself into the greatest Padres of all-time discussion.

No matter what, he's hoping to add a World Series to his already impressive resume.