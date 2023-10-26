The San Francisco Giants held a press conference to announce their new hire, Bob Melvin, as the team's next manager. The injection of new blood in the franchise's leadership was accompanied by a re-commitment to its current front office, as president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi received a contract extension.

Zaidi's contract will now take him through the 2026 season, per The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly. After moving on from Gabe Kapler following four seasons with the team in favor of importing Melvin from their NL West rival San Diego Padres, the Giants opted for some stability to accompany the change.

Zaidi's return was no sure thing heading into this pivotal offseason in the Bay Area. Taking over as president of baseball operations for the 2019 season, he undertook a rebuild that understandably was going to take time.

Things seemed to be on the right track. Following two losing seasons, the Giants won 107 games in 2021 before losing in five games in that season's NLDS to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

But San Francisco has since regressed. It went an even .500 in 2022, and was worse in 2023, posting a 79-83 record and finishing fourth in the NL West, only ahead of the Colorado Rockies.

But with a contract extension, Zaidi's position is solidified, albeit with a stronger voice now in the organization.

Bob Melvin has won three Manager of the Year awards, so he is not going to simply take orders from the front office. That pushback should be a healthy dynamic for Zaidi as he attempts to return the Giants to contender status.