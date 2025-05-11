ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres-Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies have really hit rock bottom. They are 6-33 through 39 games, on pace to be even worse than the 2024 Chicago White Sox, who finished 41-121. Beyond that humiliating record, however, the Rockies just endured a 21-0 loss on Saturday to the San Diego Padres. In the modern era of Major League Baseball, only two games — one in 2004, one in 1975 — were more lopsided than Saturday's game. Those two games were 22-0. The Rockies lost “only” 21-0. San Diego scored five runs in the top of the first before a single Colorado hitter stepped to the plate. The Padres added single runs in the second and third. Then they scored eight in the fourth and four in the fifth to make the score 19-0 after four and a half innings. Meanwhile, San Diego blanked the Rockies, with starter Stephen Kolek throwing a complete game shutout in just his second start of 2025.

The Rockies aren't merely losing a lot of games; they are getting embarrassed. In their last four games, they have allowed 10 or more runs. They allowed a total of 21 runs in a doubleheader sweep loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. They allowed 13 runs to the Padres on Friday. They gave up 21 runs on Saturday. This is total humiliation, and the Rockies need to at least find some professional pride, enough to enable them to play competitive games once again.

Padres-Rockies Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs German Marquez

Nick Pivetta (5-1) has a 2.01 ERA. He has been sensational since coming over from the Boston Red Sox. Pivetta is giving the Padres depth and quality in their starting rotation, making them that much more of a threat in October, should they get there. Given how well the Padres have started the season, October baseball is likely to be in their future. Pivetta could be the difference between a team which comes close in the postseason and gets over the hump, making a run to the World Series and maybe to the first MLB championship in franchise history.

Last Start: May 5 at New York Yankees — 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 5 K

Away Splits: 3 starts, 15 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 9 BB, 15 K

German Marquez (0-6) has a 9.90 ERA. He, like other Colorado starters, has been getting shredded. He just has to start over, focus on each hitter, and execute pitches. He can't worry about what has happened to his team and his teammates over the past few days. There are 162 game days in a baseball season. Every one is new. Marquez has to reset the dial and start at ground zero.

Last Start: May 4 at San Francisco Giants — 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 BB, 3 K

Home Splits: 2 starts, 10 1/3 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 0 HR, 7 BB, 4 K

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-182) — Alternate run line: Padres -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -270

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+150) — Alternate run line: Rockies +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Padres) | MLB (Rockies)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The betting prices are obviously heavily tilted toward San Diego, given what we have seen in this series and from the Rockies over the past several days. The even-money betting price is at the 2.5-run level. San Diego minus-1.5 runs could be priced close to -200 at first pitch if money continues to come in on the Padres.

Should you worry about this? Not when San Diego has a pitcher with an ERA of two runs, and Colorado has a starter with an ERA of almost 10 runs.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are bound to play better than what we have seen from them. You could get them +2.5 runs at close to even money. At some point in a baseball season, a bad team will beat a good team, or at least keep a game close. Rockies +2.5 for the price being offered could be worth a look.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

We told you not to overthink it on Saturday, and we were right. Don't overthink it here, either. Take the Padres minus 2.5 runs for the -118 price.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -2.5