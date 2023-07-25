Could Adam Duvall become a member of the Atlanta Braves for the third time in his career?

With the MLB trade deadline just one week away, Atlanta could make a move on the veteran outfielder. The Braves have expressed interest in retaining Duvall's services, per MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

If a potential deal falls through, Duvall won't even complete his first season with the Boston Red Sox. Boston could trade Duvall for pitching or other positional needs.

Adam Duvall's one-year $7 million contract makes him an attractive target before the MLB trade deadline on August 1. Any team acquiring him won't have to break the bank to trade for the slugging outfielder.

Duvall has been around too long to ignore swirling trade rumors this time of year. He has been there before.

“It's one of those things,” Duvall told McAdam. “It comes every year. I've never signed a multi-year deal, so I'm not ignorant to it. I know there's always talk. But I really try and stay focused on what I'm trying to do here, and that's helping this ball club win.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Adam Duvall be on the move again?

The 34-year-old journeyman Duvall has played for five teams in his 10-year MLB career. The San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Miami Marlins have all dealt him prior to the trade line within a six-year span from 2015 to 2021.

Adam Duvall's most recent trade deadline acquisition worked wonders for him two years ago. He earned a World Series ring with the Braves in 2021.

The Braves have an MLB-leading 64-34 win-loss record and are on pace for another World Series title. However, Duvall seems content with helping a young Red Sox team (53-47) gain ground in the AL East. Duvall has batted .257 with 27 RBIs and seven home runs in 136 at-bats this season.

“It'll be a surprise to me if something happens,” Duvall told McAdam. “I really like this group of guys.”