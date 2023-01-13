Miami Marlins’ SP Pablo Lopez has been connected to the Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres, per MLB.com, Jon Heyman, and Buster Olney. Miami has a plethora of pitching depth on their roster. But they desperately need to add offense. They recently traded SS Miguel Rojas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for infield prospect Jacob Amaya. Although Rojas struggled at the dish in 2022, the move only enhances their need for offense.

Miami could trade Pablo Lopez for more prospects. With that being said, they may opt to acquire major league-ready hitters.

The Padres have been rumored to be shopping INF Ha-Seong Kim and/or OF Trent Grisham. Fernando Tatis Jr was even mentioned in rumors earlier in the offseason, but San Diego is unlikely to deal him away.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has potential outfield trade targets in players such as Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, and Nick Gordon.

The Twins and Padres are teams that would benefit from adding a pitcher. The Marlins need to make a decision prior to Opening Day after coming to terms with SP Johnny Cueto. They have other potential pitching trade options, but Pablo Lopez has been the most popular name linked to various teams.

The 26-year old right-hander is not set to hit free agency until 2025. But the Marlins’ other starters have even more years of team control remaining on their deals. And the odds of Miami trading reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara are slim.

It will be interesting to see if the Twins, Padres, or another team can swing a trade for Pablo Lopez.