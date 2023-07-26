With how poor their season has been, the St. Louis Cardinals are entering the MLB trade deadline as clear sellers. Jordan Hicks is one name that has come up in potential trade talks, but the Cardinals might have another plan for their talented reliever.

St. Louis is optimistic that they will get a long-term deal done with Hicks, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. However, until that deal is completing, potential acquiring teams have considered to scout Hicks for a potential trade.

If the Cardinals somehow weren't able to lock up Hicks, there's still a chance he could be moved. But with extension talks moving faster, an extension seems squarely on the table for Hicks. Barring a last second change of heart, St. Louis seems more like to sign Hicks to an extension rather than trade him.

Hicks has made 40 appearances thus far in the 2023 season. He holds a 3.67 ERA and a 59/24 K/BB ratio. The reliever has converted eight save opportunities, including two in his last five appearances. Over his entire five-year MLB career, Hicks has put up a 3.98 ERA and a 233/125 K/BB ratio while making 28 saves.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Cardinals want to ensure that Jordan Hicks is in St. Louis for the long-term. While other players seem almost guaranteed to be traded, the Cardinals seem dead set on ensuring Hicks stays around long-term.

With their 45-57 offer, St. Louis will likely listen to all offers before the MLB trade deadline. But when it comes to Hicks, a trade becomes increasingly more unlikely as the team's extension talks heat up.