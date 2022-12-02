Published December 2, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It’s difficult to envision Clayton Kershaw playing for any other team than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw was drafted seventh overall by the Dodgers in 2005 (a lifetime ago) and he has played for the organization (including minors) for 16 straight years now. Currently a free agent, Kershaw’s return to the Dodgers seems like a foregone conclusion.

And a foregone conclusion it is, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. However, Clayton Kershaw is yet to put pen to paper, as the Dodgers, perhaps, focus on other pursuits in free agency before finalizing their long-time ace’s deal. Kershaw’s deal is expected to end up at around the $20 million ballpark.

Kershaw signed a one-year, $17 million deal in last year’s free agency after he posted his worst ERA since his rookie year. However, in 2022, Kershaw’s face-value stats took a huge leap. Despite turning 34 years old back in March, the southpaw tallied a 2.28 ERA on a sterling 137:23 K:BB ratio across 22 starts (126.1 innings pitched). Amid a decline in velocity, Clayton Kershaw remains one of the top pitchers in today’s game.

The 14-year major league veteran was instrumental in the Dodgers’ run to 111 wins in 2022. However, their season ended in heartbreak after they lost to their division rivals San Diego Padres, 3-1, in the NLDS. Kershaw was given a no-decision in his lone 2022 postseason start after he allowed three runs on six hits in five innings of work.

It remains to be seen just until when Clayton Kershaw keeps up this level of play. One thing’s for sure: whatever contract he ends up signing will totally be worth it to a Dodgers team in need of his consistency and veteran leadership.