Published November 25, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs are still looking to be a winning team after trading away their key players from their championship squad. They could be big players in free agency this winter, just as they were last offseason.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Cubs are linked to some notable free agents like Cody Bellinger. They are also looking into Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez. “The Cubs are among teams considering Michael Conforto. He is seeking a deal for two years with an opt-out. They also are in contact with Christian Vazquez, among other catchers,” Heyman writes.

The Cubs’ interest in Vazquez is notable given Contreras’ free agency. The All-Star had a great season and was nearly traded to, ironically, a playoff contender like the Astros. He is now a free agent and could join a playoff team as the Cubs keep rebuilding. The backstop will be important for the Cubs and they are planning to replace their franchise star if needed.

Last season with the Astros and Boston Red Sox, Vazquez posted an OPS of .714, 109 hits and 52 RBI in 119 games last season. Although his offensive value dipped after being traded to Houston, he showed the ability to be valuable on offense and defense while avoiding strikeouts very well. The Cubs were previously linked to Vazquez and are now making more progress with him as they search for potential Contreras replacements.

The Cubs are coming off of a 74-win season, so they will have to be ready to send out some big contract offers to lure one of the top catchers.