Published November 16, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs have taken an interesting route in their quest to rebuild their squad, and one such confusing decision was when they opted to not trade star catcher Willson Contreras at the trade deadline this past season. With Contreras set for free agency this offseason, the Cubs were thought to be interested in getting something in return for him before he hit free agency.

Instead, the Cubs held onto Contreras, and are now likely going to watch him leave for nothing in free agency, which is a less than ideal scenario for the rebuilding Cubs. Chicago has likely accepted Contreras wouldn’t be returning for awhile now, but in the event he does leave, it looks like they have identified a pair of catchers in Christian Vazquez and Omar Narvaez as potential replacements for Contreras.

The Cubs Have Reportedly Discussed Free Agent Catchers Christian Vazquez and Omar Narvaezhttps://t.co/0i6JivvjW3pic.twitter.com/XPx8KBRiLJ — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) November 16, 2022

Both Vazquez and Narvaez are veteran catchers who could come in and hold down the fort for the Cubs for the time being. Vazquez was a solid all around catcher for the Boston Red Sox before getting traded to the Houston Astros, while Narvaez is coming off a down year with the Milwaukee Brewers and could likely be picked up on a very cheap deal.

Both guys are significant downgrades from Contreras, but that’s what happens when you are rebuilding. The Cubs would have been better off parting ways with Contreras at the trade deadline, but they now will be forced to watch him walk away for nothing in return while getting less than ideal replacements. Chicago made their bed at the deadline when they stood pat, and now they will have to sleep in it with free agency upon us.